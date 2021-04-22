Texas Tech star guard has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
McClung is testing the NBA draft waters, per his announcement April 11. He's maintaining his eligibility.
In his junior season at Texas Tech, McClung averaged 15.5 points on 41.9 percent shooting in 29 games (all starts). He scored 20 or more points in 10 games.
In two seasons at Georgetown, the 6-foot-2 McClung appeared in 50 games (49 starts). He averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
