The Tennessee Titans are releasing Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold in a cost-saving move, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Also Thursday, the team reported the signing of long snapper Morgan Cox to a one-year contract extension.
Saffold, 33, signed a four-year, $44 million contract in March 2019. He was due a $1 million roster bonus next week.
The Titans are freeing $10.5 million in salary cap space, per Spotrac.
The then-St. Louis Rams selected Saffold in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and he spent nine seasons with the Rams before signing with the Titans.
He's played in 160 total career games (157 starts), including 46 of a possible 49 over his three seasons in Tennessee.
In 2021, Saffold was named to his first Pro Bowl team.
Cox, who turns 36 next month, joined the Titans last offseason after 11 seasons as the long snapper for the Baltimore Ravens. He would have become an unrestricted free agent next week.
He appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Titans in 2021. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, he has played in 182 regular-season games, plus 11 playoff games in his career.
--Field Level Media
