The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-hander Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers on Friday in exchange for minor league right-hander Reese Olson.
Norris, 28, is 1-3 with one save and a 5.89 ERA in 38 bullpen appearances for the Tigers in 2021, his seventh season with Detroit.
He is 19-34 with a 4.57 ERA in 149 games (83 starts) with the Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15) and Tigers.
Olson, who turns 22 on Saturday, was a 13th-round pick by Milwaukee in the 2018 draft. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts this year at High-A Wisconsin.
Field Level Media
