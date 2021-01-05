The Detroit Tigers have reached a two-year, $10 million deal with outfielder Robbie Grossman, according to multiple reports.
Grossman, 31, played the last two seasons in Oakland, hitting .241/.344/.482 in 51 games last season with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.
He's a career .252/.350/.380 hitter in eight seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-15), Minnesota Twins (2016-18) and Athletics. The switch-hitter has 50 career home runs.
The deal is the largest by a free agent outfielder so far this offseason.
--Field Level Media
