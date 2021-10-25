Sorry, an error occurred.
Texas Tech fired head coach Matt Wells on Monday effective immediately, multiple outlets reported.
Sonny Cumbie will be named interim coach. Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt is expected to hold a news conference later on Monday.
The Red Raiders are 5-3 on the season but squandered a 14-point lead in a 25-24 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
Wells, 48, is 13-17 since being hired in 2018 to replace the fired Kliff Kingsbury, whose Arizona Cardinals are 7-0 in the NFL.
Hocutt hired Wells away from Utah State, with which he posted a 44-34 record in six seasons, taking the Aggies to four bowls during that time.
Texas Tech will owe Wells the roughly $7 million remaining on his contract, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
The Red Raiders have four games remaining, all against ranked teams, starting with No. 4 Oklahoma this Saturday.
--Field Level Media
