Quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to return from injury to start against Oklahoma on Saturday in the annual Red River Shootout affair, ESPN reported Thursday.
Ewers has been a full participant in practice all week with no limitations, per the report.
Ewers has missed the past month with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, sustained in the loss to No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10.
He sustained a sprained SC joint (sternoclavicular) in his non-throwing shoulder when he was hit by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner, who was flagged for roughing the passer.
Ewers was 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards against Alabama before exiting in the first quarter. He has completed 25 of 36 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in two games.
Hudson Card filled in as the starter at QB. Ewers has dressed for every game since the injury and been on the sideline.
Ewers, who transferred to Texas after one semester (and no games) at Ohio State, was the top quarterback recruit in the country in 2022 before reclassifying to the 2021 class.
The Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) and Sooners (3-2, 0-2) will tangle in Dallas.
--Field Level Media
