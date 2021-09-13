Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King will miss the next several weeks following surgery to repair a fractured ankle suffered Saturday against Colorado, according to multiple reports.
King fractured his right ankle in the first quarter of the Aggies' 10-7 win in Denver and was later seen on the sideline in a walking boot and on crutches.
He had surgery Sunday and will be out until at least mid-October, per the reports.
That means he will more than likely miss A&M's clash with No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9 in College Station.
King, a redshirt freshman, is 22 of 35 for 300 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
Sophomore Zach Calzada will start in King's place.
Calzada was 18-for-38 in relief of King against the Buffaloes. He threw the game-winning touchdown with 2:38 remaining.
--Field Level Media
