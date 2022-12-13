Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce will miss this week's game - and possibly more - with a high ankle sprain, KPRC 2 in Houston and ESPN reported Tuesday.
Pierce could be sidelined up to three weeks, per the reports.
The Texans on Tuesday also waived running back Eno Benjamin.
Pierce, 22, sustained the injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown before exiting.
Pierce, a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, has 939 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the season. He's also caught 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans selected Pierce in the fourth round of this year's draft.
The Texans will likely turn to Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale this week and beyond. The pair have combined for 34 carries for 107 yards this season for Houston (1-11-1).
Benjamin joined the Texans on Nov. 15, one day after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals. He has rushed three times for one yard in two games with Houston.
Benjamin, 23, rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns and had 24 catches for 184 yards in 10 games this season with Arizona. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Benjamin has 418 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 21 career games (three starts) for the Cardinals and Texans.
Also Tuesday, the Texans signed RB Gerrid Doaks to their practice squad.
--Field Level Media
