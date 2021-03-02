The Houston Texans and David Johnson have agreed on a restructured one-year deal that allows the team to keep the running back for 2021, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Johnson agreed to a paycut. He now gets a guaranteed $4.25 million and could earn up to $6 million with incentives, per the reports. He was set to make $7.95 million in 2021.
Johnson rushed for 691 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games (all starts) for Houston last season after the Texans infamously traded away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for him in March 2020. Johnson also caught 33 passes for 314 yards and two TDs.
Johnson missed three games with a concussion and one while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Johnson was All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 with the Cardinals when he had 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns.
The Texans released running back Duke Johnson last week.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.