The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Schobert signed a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jaguars in March 2020. He is due to make $7 million this season.
He racked up 141 tackles, six for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 2 1/2 sacks in 16 starts in 2020.
The 27-year-old was drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and played his first four seasons in Cleveland, where he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017.
Over his career, he has started 65 of 77 games, totaling 549 tackles, 11 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and nine interceptions.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.