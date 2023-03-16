The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract Thursday and released fellow linebacker Myles Jack, multiple outlets reported.
The Steelers reached a three-year deal with inside linebacker Cole Holcomb on Wednesday.
The Steelers save $8 million in salary cap space with the release of Jack.
Roberts, 28, started all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins last season and led the team in tackles, posting 107. He also recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2022.
Roberts has 457 tackles and 11 sacks in 107 career games (76 starts) with the Dolphins and New England Patriots (2016-19), who selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Jack, 27, started 13 of 15 games for the Steelers in 2022 and led the team in tackles (104) despite missing two games with a groin injury.
Jack was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft by Jacksonville and played his first six seasons with the Jaguars.
Holcomb, 26, was a four-year starter in Washington, but his 2022 season was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery.
The Steelers have reshaped the inside linebacker position after losing Robert Spillane and Devin Bush to fee agency and the release of Jack.
Mark Robinson will enter his second season in 2023.
--Field Level Media
