The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to sign kicker Chris Boswell, one of the most accurate placekickers in NFL history, to a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports Monday.
Per numerous outlets, Boswell will receive $20 million in the deal with $12.5 million in guaranteed salary.
With the extension, Boswell will be highest-paid kicker in league history along with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
Boswell, 31, is coming off the strongest season of his career -- especially with regard to long distance success. In addition to putting up career highs in both field goals made (36) and attempted (40), the seven-year veteran went an astounding 19-for-22 (86.4 percent) from 40 yards or longer.
Boswell converted 11 field goals (in 13 tries) from 40-49 yards in 2021, which tied his previous career best. After making only nine field-goal attempts from 50 yards or deeper in his first six seasons, he went 8-for-9 last season -- with a long of 56 yards.
Boswell's career 88.4 field-goal percentage ranks fourth best in league all-time -- with Tucker first at 91.1 percent. Boswell capped his 2021 campaign with a game-winning 36-yard boot in overtime in the Steelers' season finale, a 16-13 win over Tucker's Ravens that helped clinch a playoff berth for Pittsburgh.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2015, Boswell has 777 career points with four seasons of 100 or more -- with a career-high 142 in 2017, when he made his lone Pro Bowl appearance.
