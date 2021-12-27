Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is leaving the team Monday for his new job at Oregon, multiple outlets reported.

Klemm spoke with head coach Mike Tomlin and has permission to leave early, per the report. The Steelers (7-7-1) face long odds to make the playoffs after Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Steelers assistant OL coach Chris Morgan will handle the duties for the remainder of the season.

Klemm will be the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Oregon under new coach Dan Lanning.

--Field Level Media

