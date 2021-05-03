The Pittsburgh Steelers will decline the fifth-year option for safety Terrell Edmunds, according to multiple reports Monday.
He would have earned about $6.75 million in 2022, per Over the Cap. Instead, he will become a free agent.
Edmunds, 24, was the No. 28 overall pick by the Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 47 games (43 starts) in Pittsburgh, he has tallied 251 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are picking up the option on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell's younger brother.
Tremaine Edmunds, who turned 23 on Sunday, was the 16th overall pick in 2018. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 355 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in 46 games (all starts) and is due to earn $12.7 million in 2022.
