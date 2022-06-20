The Dallas Stars are planning to hire Peter DeBoer as their next head coach, multiple outlets reported.

Contract terms are still being discussed but an announcement could come as soon as Monday.

DeBoer was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights on May 16. Four days later, Rick Bowness stepped down as coach of the Stars.

DeBoer, 54, compiled a 98-50-12 record in three seasons with Vegas. He has an overall record of 513-379-123 as a coach with the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Golden Knights.

Vegas lost to the Bowness-coached Stars in the Western Conference finals in 2020.

Bowness, 67, guided Dallas to a 46-30-6 record in 2021-22 and was 89-62-25 over three seasons with the Stars.

--Field Level Media

