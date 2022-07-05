Gorgui Dieng is headed back to the San Antonio Spurs, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Dieng, 32, spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks and has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to a brief stint with the Spurs during the 2020-21 season.

Dieng, entering his 10th season, averaged 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.4 minutes in 44 games (three starts) with the Hawks last season.

He arrives as the Spurs shipped away second-year center Jock Landale in the swap with the Hawks that included All-Star Dejounte Murray.

A first-round draft pick in 2013, Dieng remained with Minnesota until February 2020 and owns career averages of 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 597 games (208 starts).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription