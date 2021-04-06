Southern California guard Noah Baumann has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports.
He averaged 3.6 points and made 25 3-pointers in 31 games (one start) as a fourth-year junior for a Trojans squad that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Gonzaga.
Baumann was a transfer from San Jose State who knocked down 81 3-pointers as a sophomore and made 45.7 percent of his long-range attempts in his two seasons at the Mountain West school.
Baumann sat out one season as a transfer and was unable to carry that success over to USC, connecting on just 35.2 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.
He saw action in three NCAA Tournament games and scored three points in 11 total minutes.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.