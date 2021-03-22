Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward Paul Reed was named the G League's 2020-21 Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year on Monday.
Reed, 21, averaged 22.3 points and 11.8 rebounds in 15 starts for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League bubble in Orlando, shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.
He added 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots per contest in the regular season and helped the Blue Coats reach the championship game, a 97-78 loss to the Lakeland Magic on March 11. He led the league with 12 double-doubles.
The third-to-last pick in the 2020 draft (58th overall) out of DePaul, Reed made his NBA debut on Jan. 4. He has played in seven games through Monday, averaging 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 9.1 minutes.
--Field Level Media
