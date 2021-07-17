The San Jose Sharks acquired Adin Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in exchange for fellow goaltender Josef Korenar and a 2022 second-round selection, multiple media outlets reported.
Hill, 25, posted a 9-9-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.74 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 19 appearances (17 starts) last season for the Coyotes. He owns a 19-21-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 49 career games (41 starts) with Arizona.
Korenar, 23, meets the minimum exposure requirements for the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft. He was 3-5-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .899 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts) last season.
--Field Level Media
