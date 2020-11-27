The Southeastern Conference is expected to shuffle the final weeks of the football schedule, making room for the previously postponed game between No. 1 Alabama and defending national champion LSU.
The teams were scheduled to play Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge, La., but the game was called off because the Tigers didn't have enough players amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
Multiple media outlets reported Friday that the game now will be played on Dec. 5, with a formal announcement by the SEC still to come.
The current schedule calls for Alabama to play at Arkansas and Ole Miss to visit LSU on Dec. 5.
The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks both have open dates on Dec. 12, and that game is expected to be played then.
Other games likely will be added to the schedule on Dec. 12. LSU already is set to play No. 6 Florida, but other teams could fill in the schedule, which was left as an open date.
The conference championship game is slated for Dec. 19 in Atlanta.
In 2019, LSU beat Alabama 46-41 en route to an undefeated season and a College Football Playoff title.
--Field Level Media
