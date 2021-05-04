Bantamweights Sean O'Malley and Louis Smolka have reached a verbal agreement to fight at UFC 264 in July, Fight Game Media and MMA Junkie reported.

Their bout would be part of the undercard to the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier main event in Las Vegas on July 10.

O'Malley (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is coming off a knockout of Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 and Smolka (17-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) recorded a TKO over Jose Quinonez at UFC Fight Night in December.

The UFC 264 lineup:

Poirier vs. McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

O'Malley vs. Smolka

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.