The Seattle Seahawks are signing former New York Jets cornerback Blessuan Austin, multiple outlets reported.
Austin, 25, was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and started 16 of his 18 games with the Jets the past two seasons.
New York released him on Wednesday after reportedly trying to find a trade partner.
Austin has recorded 88 career tackles, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
