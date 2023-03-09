The Seattle Seahawks released starting guard Gabe Jackson on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Jackson, who turns 32 in July, spent two seasons with the Seahawks after playing his first seven campaigns with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.
Jackson was slated to make $6.5 million in base salary in 2023.
The nine-year NFL veteran has started 130 of 131 career games played, including all 31 that he played with the Seahawks.
Phil Haynes, who last month re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year, $4 million deal, is projected as the most likely starting right guard for the 2023 season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.