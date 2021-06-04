The Seattle Seahawks signed punter Michael Dickson to a four-year extension, multiple outlets reported Friday.
NFL Network reported the deal includes $14.5 million in new money, including $10.6 million in the first two years.
Dickson, 25, was entering the final season of the four-year, $2.75 million rookie deal he signed in May 2018.
Drafted in the fifth round in 2018, Dickson made the Pro Bowl and earned All-Pro honors as a rookie.
Through his first three seasons with Seattle, the University of Texas product has punted 213 times and averaged 47.5 yards per punt in 48 games.
