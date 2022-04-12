The Seattle Seahawks exercised the fifth-year option on tight end Noah Fant, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The move guarantees Fant will make $6.85 million in 2023.

Fant was acquired from the Denver Broncos last month as part of the trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Mile High City.

The 24-year-old Fant caught 68 passes for 670 yards and four touchdowns last season and has 170 receptions for 1,905 yards and 10 scores in 47 games (41 starts) over three seasons.

Fant was the 20th overall draft pick out of Iowa in 2019 and signed a four-year, $12.6 million deal. He is slated to make $2.2 million in 2022.

Fant is the first player from the 2019 draft class to have his fifth-year option picked up.

