The Seattle Seahawks plan to decline running back Rashaad Penny's fifth-year option, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Penny, 25, was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but played only 38 snaps in three games last season after recovering from a torn ACL.
He would have earned $4.52 million in 2022 but instead will become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.
Penny has rushed for 823 yards and five touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 158 yards and one TD in 27 games. He injured his left knee in December 2019 and did not return until Week 15 in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.