The Seattle Seahawks plan to decline running back Rashaad Penny's fifth-year option, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Penny, 25, was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but played only 38 snaps in three games last season after recovering from a torn ACL.

He would have earned $4.52 million in 2022 but instead will become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

Penny has rushed for 823 yards and five touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 158 yards and one TD in 27 games. He injured his left knee in December 2019 and did not return until Week 15 in 2020.

--Field Level Media

