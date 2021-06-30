The New Orleans Saints and Ryan Ramczyk have agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension, making the All-Pro the highest-paid right tackle in football, ESPN and NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The deal includes $60 million in guaranteed money, per the reports.
Ramczyk, 27, has played in -- and started -- every game but one since the Saints selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Saints pulled their starters for the 2018 season finale, accounting for the only game Ramczyk has missed.
He made first team All-Pro after the 2019 season and second team in 2018 and 2020.
Ramczyk's total contract value eclipses the previous high of $72 million earned by Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, per Spotrac.
