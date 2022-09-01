wire Reports: Saints S Marcus Maye facing assault charge Field Level Media Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, NewOrleans.Football reported.Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, told NFL Network that the situation involved a "motor vehicle incident.""Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out," Hessler said.Maye, 29, spent the past five seasons with the New York Jets, who drafted him in the second round in 2017.He recorded 312 tackles, six interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 60 games (all starts) with the Jets.He signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Saints in free agency in March that included a $6 million signing bonus and $14.5 million guaranteed.Maye is listed as the starting strong safety on New Orleans' official depth chart with J.T. Gray as the backup.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now HR chief appointed interim principal of Marietta High after Eric Holland’s departure County to toss out code amendment, work with haulers after trash summit Death penalty sought in Pinetree killings 3 Acworth teens arrested, accused of shooting airsoft gun at pedestrians Cobb, Marietta superintendents hear fighting concerns at NAACP forum
