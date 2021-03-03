The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of defensive tackle David Onyemata, freeing up $4.34 million in cap space for this season, according to reports Wednesday.
Onyemata agreed to convert $4.34 million of his $7 million into a signing bonus as the Saints chip away at trying to get under the cap for 2021.
Onyemata, 28, has been with the Saints since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2016. He started 15 games last season, recording 6.5 sacks, 44 tackles -- 10 for losses -- to go with 16 quarterback hits and an interception. He has 16 sacks in 78 career games (40 starts) for the club.
The Saints are reportedly considering trading DT Malcom Brown in a cap move. He poses a $6.4 million cap hit for this season.
The Saints also agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with safety and special teams player J.T. Gray.
--Field Level Media
