The New Orleans Saints are finalizing a two-year deal with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Kpassagnon played in 61 games (24 starts) in four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording seven sacks and 18 quarterback hits. He added 75 tackles, including 12 for loss.
The Saints drafted Kpassagnon in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Villanova.
Kpassagnon, 26, helps remake a Saints' defensive line that lost Trey Hendrickson, Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.