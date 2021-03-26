New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in his hometown of Cleveland on Thursday night on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun, multiple outlets reported Friday.
Cleveland police stopped a car carrying Lattimore and three others for "multiple traffic violations" at about 10:30 p.m. and officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed to The Plain Dealer. The weapon had been reported stolen, police said.
Lattimore, 24, was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on a charge of receiving stolen property. He has not been formally charged.
A first-round pick (11th overall) by New Orleans in 2017, Lattimore was the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2017, 2019 and 2020) in his first four NFL seasons. He played college football at Ohio State.
Lattimore had 62 tackles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions in 14 games last season. He has 230 tackles, 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 57 career games (all starts).
--Field Level Media
