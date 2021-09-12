New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension, according to multiple reports on Sunday night.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection's deal reportedly includes $68.3 million guaranteed.
Lattimore is in the final season of his rookie contract and could have become a free agent after the season.
The Saints opened the season Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers. Lattimore had three tackles and one pass defended, but multiple outlets reported that he injured his right thumb during the victory and will require surgery.
The NFL Network said Lattimore will be week-to-week as he recovers. He missed one drive in the second half Sunday, then returned and played with a cast on his hand.
Lattimore received a four-year, $15.35 million deal after being the No. 11 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, out of Ohio State. The Saints exercised the 2021 fifth-year option of $10.24 million in March 2020.
Lattimore, 25, has 10 career interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 58 regular-season games. He has two interceptions in seven career postseason games.
Lattimore was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, when he recorded five interceptions. He returned one for a touchdown.
--Field Level Media
