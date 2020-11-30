The Kansas City Royals reportedly have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent left-hander Mike Minor, pending the results of a physical.
Minor, who turns 33 on Dec. 26, split the 2020 season with the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics and went 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA in 12 games (11 starts).
He was an All-Star with the Rangers in 2019, finishing 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 208 1/3 innings.
Minor previously pitched for the Royals in 2017 after sitting out the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery.
He owns a 71-66 career record with a 3.98 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts in 1,152 1/3 innings with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), Royals, Rangers (2018-20) and A's.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.