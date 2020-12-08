The Kansas City Royals and free agent first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Santana, 34, batted a career-low .199 with eight homers, 30 RBIs and a league-leading 47 walks in 60 games with the Cleveland Indians in 2020.
He made the American League All-Star team in 2019, finishing with a .281 average, 34 home runs and 93 RBIs.
Santana is a lifetime .248 hitter with 240 homers, 796 RBIs and 991 walks in 1,495 games with the Indians (2010-17, 2019-20) and Philadelphia Phillies (2018).
Five different players started at least one game at first base for Kansas City in 2020, with Ryan O'Hearn (25 starts) and Hunter Dozier (24) handling most of the time there.
--Field Level Media
