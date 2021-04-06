UTEP head coach Rodney Terry is leaving the school to become an assistant coach at Texas, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Terry, who has been a head coach the past 10 years, compiled a 37-48 record in three seasons guiding the Miners. UTEP finished 12-12 on the 2020-21 season.
Terry is returning to Austin to become an assistant under new head coach Chris Beard. Terry was an assistant at Texas from 2002-2011 under Rick Barnes. Terry also posted a 126-108 record in seven seasons as head coach at Fresno State.
Terry, 53, agreed to a contract extension with UTEP earlier this year but it came with a $200,000 pay cut, per reports.
Texas named Beard its new head coach last week, replacing Shaka Smart.
