The Houston Rockets will shut down guard John Wall for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The Athletic reported the hamstring injury, with ESPN later calling it a Grade 2 strain.
The reeling Rockets (15-46) have 11 games left on their schedule.
Wall, 30, collected 27 points and 13 assists in Houston's 109-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. He sat out Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets for rest purposes.
Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 40 games (all starts) during his first season with Houston.
The Rockets acquired Wall along with a future No. 1 draft pick from the Washington Wizards for former league MVP Russell Westbrook.
Wall has career averages of 19.1 points, 9.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 613 contests (601 starts).
