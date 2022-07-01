The New England Revolution are close to signing striker Giacomo Vrioni from Italian power Juventus for a reported $3.8 million fee, multiple outlets said Friday.

The 23-year-old Albania international would become the Revs' third designated player, joining midfielder Carles Gil and forward Gustavo Bou.

New England transferred forward Adam Buksa to RC Lens of France's Ligue 1 earlier this summer, opening up a DP slot and leaving an offensive void in the lineup.

Vrioni was most recently on loan with WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga, where he registered 21 goals and five assists in 30 matches.

Internationally, he has earned six caps for Albania, including appearances off the bench during UEFA Nations League action last month.

--Field Level Media

