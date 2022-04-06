Right-handed All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly and the Houston Astros agreed on a two-year, $30 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported.

The deal runs through the 2024 season but could be worth up to $42 million with a 2025 vesting option that kicks in if he appears in at least 50 games in 2023 and '24, MLB.com reported.

He would have been a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

Pressly, 33, was 5-3 in 2021 with a career-low ERA of 2.25 and a career high in saves, converting 26 of 28 opportunities. In 64 innings, he allowed 49 hits and struck out 81.

The Astros acquired Pressly in July 2018 for center fielder Gilberto Celestino and right-hander Jorge Alcala.

In nine seasons with the Twins (2013-18) and Astros, Pressly has a 26-25 record with a 3.23 ERA and 44 saves over 479 2/3 innings pitched in 449 relief appearances. He was an All-Star in 2019 and '21.

--Field Level Media

