The Boston Red Sox reached agreement on a one-year deal with left-hander Martin Perez, according to multiple reports on Saturday.
Boston reportedly agreed to a deal worth $4.5 million for 2021 with a $6 million option for 2022. The buyout for 2022 is $500,000, which guarantees the 29-year-old $5 million.
The Red Sox declined Perez's $6.25 million option for 2021 in November.
Perez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts last season in his first campaign with Boston.
Overall, Perez is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA in 185 career appearances (169 starts) over nine big league seasons with the Texas Rangers (2012-18), Minnesota Twins (2019) and Red Sox.
The agreement with Perez comes one day after Boston avoided arbitration with third baseman Rafael Devers. The sides agreed to a $4.575 million salary for 2021 after Devers batted .263 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 57 games last season.
--Field Level Media
