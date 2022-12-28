The Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The reported deal with Kluber, who will be 37 in April, will pay him $10 million in 2023 and includes a club option for 2024.
The free agent right-hander finished 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts last season for the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out 139 batters and walked only 21 in 164 innings.
The three-time All-Star is 113-71 with a 3.31 ERA in 256 games (251 starts) with the Cleveland franchise (2011-19), Texas Rangers (2020), New York Yankees (2021) and Rays.
Before last season's comeback with Tampa Bay, Kluber was limited to a combined 24 starts over the three previous injury-plagued campaigns.
Kluber won the American League Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017 and finished third in the voting in 2016 and 2018.
--Field Level Media
