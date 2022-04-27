Running back Melvin Gordon agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Denver Broncos, multiple media outlets reported.

Gordon, who visited the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month, gained 1,131 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in 16 starts last season for the Broncos.

The 29-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowl selection with 6,144 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns in 98 games (88 starts) with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015-19) and Broncos.

Gordon will see a familiar face in Denver this season. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed with the Broncos this offseason, and Gordon were teammates in college at Wisconsin in 2011.

The Broncos appeared to confirm Gordon's new contract by posting a picture of the two together on Twitter.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In