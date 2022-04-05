The Tampa Bay Rays signed outfielder Manuel Margot to a two-year extension worth $19 million, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Margot signed a one-year, $5.6 million contract with the club earlier this spring to avoid arbitration. The extension keeps the 27-year-old under contract through the 2024 season.

Margot batted .254 with 10 home runs, 57 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 125 games for the Rays in 2021.

Tampa bay acquired Margot from the San Diego Padres in a February 2020 trade.

He is a career .251 hitter with 44 homers, 198 RBIs and 75 steals in 600 games with the Padres (2016-19) and Rays.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In