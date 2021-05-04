Former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva has signed with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
NFL Network reported it was a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.
Villanueva, 32, earned two Pro Bowl selections (2017, 2018) and appeared in 96 games (90 starts) in seven seasons with the Steelers.
He started all 16 games for the fifth consecutive campaign in 2020, playing every offensive snap for the third consecutive year.
The 6-foot-9, 320-pound Villanueva can play left tackle for Baltimore or move to the right side when All-Pro Ronnie Stanley is healthy. Stanley ended last season on injured reserve with a broken ankle.
--Field Level Media
