The New York Rangers acquired defenseman Justin Braun from the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, multiple outlets reported.

The Flyers will get a 2023 third-round pick in return, per the reports.

The Rangers shore up their blueline for their playoff run with a player whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Braun, 35, has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and 36 penalty minutes in 61 games this season.

Braun was drafted in the seventh round by the San Jose Sharks in 2007 and played his first nine seasons in San Jose. He has 195 career points (33 goals, 162 assists) in 783 games.

--Field Level Media

