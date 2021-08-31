The Los Angeles Rams solved their punter competition by trading Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Four-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker will remain the Rams' punter.
The Rams also send a 2023 seventh-round pick to Green Bay and get a 2023 sixth-round pick in return, per the reports.
Rams brass had maintained until Tuesday that they hadn't decided on the Hekker-Bojorquez duel. Hekker has spent the past two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list but was in attendance Tuesday. Bojorquez was not.
Bojorquez was the third-highest rated punter in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He averaged 51.9 net yards, including booting a 70-yarder. He put four inside the 20-yard line.
The Packers are expected to cut JK Scott.
Hekker has spent his nine-year career kicking for the Rams. He averaged a career-low 45.6 yards per punt last season. He made the Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro three years in a row from 2015-17.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.