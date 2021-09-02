The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former longtime Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-year deal, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday.
Wright, 32, was an unrestricted free agent after a 10-year career with the Seahawks. He met with the Raiders a month ago. With the Raiders dealing with injuries among their linebackers, Wright is a fit, having played for Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley when he was in Seattle.
The Raiders also traded for Denzel Perryman, another Bradley disciple, last week.
Wright started all 32 games for Seattle the past two seasons. He started 140 of his 144 games in Seattle, earning a Pro Bowl nod after the 2016 season. He has 13 1/2 career sacks, six interceptions and 941 tackles -- 66 for loss.
Bradley was the defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2009-12, overlapping with Wright the final two seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.