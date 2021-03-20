The Las Vegas Raiders are re-signing cornerback Nevin Lawson, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

The deal is for one season, per reports.

Lawson started 14 of 25 games played for the Raiders over the past two seasons. He recorded a career-high 61 tackles last season.

Lawson, 29, spent his first five seasons for the Detroit Lions and started 54 of 63 games played. He returned a fumble for touchdown during the 2017 season.

Despite playing in 88 career games, Lawson doesn't have an interception.

Lawson had four interceptions as a college senior at Utah State in 2013 before being a fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2014.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.