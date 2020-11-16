The Detroit Pistons traded guard Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, multiple outlets reported Monday morning.
The deal cannot officially be completed until the NBA's trade moratorium ends at noon ET on Monday.
The second-round selection will be sent to the Pistons via the Toronto Raptors. The draft is Wednesday night.
Brown, 24, averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 58 games (43 starts) in his second year with the Pistons in 2019-20. He was a second-round pick in 2018.
Musa, 21, averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 40 games off the bench during his second season with the Nets in 2019-20. He was a first-rounder (29th overall) in the 2018 draft.
