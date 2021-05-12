Despite owning the second-worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons are reportedly finalizing a contract extension for coach Dwane Casey.
Casey has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $35 million deal and reports say that pact will be extended through the 2023-24 campaign.
The Pistons are 20-50 this season with two games remaining.
Overall, Casey has an 81-137 record in three seasons with Detroit. He went 41-41 and guided the team into the playoffs during the 2018-19 season before the club went 20-46 last season.
Published accounts say Casey is well regarded by owner Tom Gores and general manager Troy Weaver. Turning free agent-signee Jerami Grant into an offensive force -- Grant's 22.3 average is more than double his career average -- is another development that earned him respect with upper management.
Casey, 64, has a career record of 454-444 and his previous stints include 1 1/2 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and seven with the Toronto Raptors.
Casey led Toronto to the playoffs in five straight seasons before being dismissed following the 2017-18 campaign. He was named Coach of the Year that season after leading the Raptors to a franchise-best 59-23 regular-season record.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.