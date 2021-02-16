The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached a one-year deal with starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to help bolster their rotation, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
The deal, pending a physical, is worth $2.5 million, per the reports.
Anderson pitched last season in San Francisco after four seasons in Colorado. The left-hander has made 82 starts over five seasons and is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA. He pitched a career-high 176 innings in 32 starts for the Rockies in 2018.
He went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts for the Giants last season.
--Field Level Media
